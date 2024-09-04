Kuleba appeals to partners after Russian strikes on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih: Shooting down pieces of deadly metal in air is not participation in war

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on his partners to condemn today's Russian shelling of Lviv and Kryvyi Rih and put an end to Russian terror, including allowing neighboring countries to shoot down missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X.

"Last night, Russia carried out another brutal attack on residential areas of two major cities - Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. Civilians, including children, were injured and killed. Russia used missiles and drones to attack people in their homes as they slept at night. Ordinary homes, schools, and hospitals were also hit. In Lviv's UNESCO protected area, monuments have been damaged. I call on all capitals, ministers, international organizations and others to strongly condemn Russia's war crime against civilians. We need your statements and actions right now," he wrote.

Kuleba also called on the partners to put an end to this terror, noting that they must promptly deliver the promised air defense systems and ammunition, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow long-range strikes against all legitimate military targets in Russia.

"Partnership air defense can and should be used to protect civilians in Ukraine. Shooting down pieces of deadly metal in the air is not a country's participation in a war. A simple act of saving lives cannot be considered an escalation. We must finally make a decision to allow neighboring countries to use air defense systems. Russia understands only one language: the language of force. We all need to take decisive action, demonstrate leadership and be brave to put a just end to Russia's war and terror," Kuleba called.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, the Russians launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took MiG-31K and Tu-22M3 into the sky. The air force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.