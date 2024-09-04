Tomorrow is day of mourning in Lviv: 7 people were killed in Russian strike, including two children. More than 60 injured

Rescuers have completed their work at the site of the Russian strike in Lviv. They managed to rescue 12 people from the rubble. Unfortunately, seven died.

This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, 64 people, including 8 children, have turned to the hospitals of the First Medical Unit after the morning enemy shelling. Everyone is receiving proper medical care.

We are declaring a Day of Mourning in Lviv on Thursday, 5 September, in memory of all those killed in the Russian attack on our city," he wrote.

In turn, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, noted that, according to updated data, two children, aged 7 and 14, were among the dead.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, the Russians launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took MiG-31K and Tu-22M3 into the sky. The air force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.