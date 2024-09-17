Relatives of four MPs became owners of luxury real estate during war - media. PHOTO

Relatives of four MPs became owners of luxury real estate during the full-scale war.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info journalists, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in July 2022, the wife of "ES" MP Artur Herasymov registered a new mansion and about 30 acres of land in Pliuty, near Kyiv. The house is located in an exclusive place - in the middle of an island where it is generally forbidden to build housing. Earlier, the prosecutor's office was going to sue for the transfer of land here to private hands for construction, but housing appeared here anyway. This cottage is brand new, built at the turn of 2020-2021, and was previously registered in the name of Tetiana Matveyeva, the mother-in-law of MP Herasymov.

The MP's declaration states that the land and house, according to the latest monetary valuation, cost less than UAH 3 million. At the same time, similar land in Pliuty costs $12-14,000 on the market, and houses of similar size can cost from $500,000.

The family of MP Ihor Palytsia owns land and real estate near the Herasymovs. Palytsia's father and ex-wife registered land here a little earlier, in 2020-2021. Currently, Oksana Palytsia owns and leases more than a hectare of land here, while Petro Palytsia owns 30 hectares. Since the end of 2023, the MP's son Zakhar Palytsia has owned not only land but also a large estate with a tennis court and a private beach.

The estimated value of Palytsia's land here alone could reach 75 million hryvnias. Despite this fact, and despite the fact that Ihor Palytsia is considered one of the wealthiest MPs in the country, his declaration contains almost nothing. The MP declared only the rent of two offices and his own apartment in Lutsk.

In 2023, the family of MP Serhiy Aleksieiev, from the "ES", also upgraded their square footage. Last year, his 82-year-old mother, Vitaliia Yakivna, became the owner of a 1,000-square-metre estate and 75 acres of land in one of the most expensive places in Kozyn, which, according to the MP's declaration, is now used by him.

Interestingly, shortly before that, Aleksieiev's mother had registered herself as an individual entrepreneur. Similar houses here are sold at a price of $1-1.5 million, but it allegedly cost Vitaliia Yakivna less - 35 million hryvnias. It's funny that part of this house, namely the summer kitchen, was previously rented by MP Aleksieiev. The landlord was his partner in the law firm "Aleksieiev, Boyarchukov and Partners", Serhii Boyarchukov. It is likely that he was the owner of the estate before it was sold to Aleksieiev's mother.

The family of "Servant of the People" MP Pavlo Pavlish also moved into a new house after the war began. The house is located in the "Nova Khodosivka" cottage community and was completed in the summer of 2022. At the time, similar houses here cost approximately UAH 8 million, but the MP's declaration does not indicate the value of this property at all.

Last year, Pavlish tried to get a seat as a judge of the Constitutional Court and was interviewed for the position. Members of the commission asked him about his house in Khodosivka, and the MP said that he could not name the cost because his father had bought the land and then allegedly built a house there himself. According to the MP, the plot was purchased in early 2022, and in less than six months, the construction of the 200-metre-long cottage was completed. Interestingly, according to information from the relevant real estate websites, it is not possible to buy a land plot in "Nova Khodosivka" just by itself, but only together with the cottage.