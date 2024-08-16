NACP investigates SSU officer Loif, whose mother’s real estate worth over UAH 16 million has been found. VIDEO

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has started monitoring the lifestyle of SSU official Anatolii Loif following an investigation by Slidstvo.info into his mother's property.

According to Censor.NET,Slidstvo.info learned about this from the NACP in response to a journalistic request.

"We inform you that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is monitoring the lifestyle of Anatolii Hryhorovych Loif, an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, in order to establish whether his standard of living is consistent with the property owned by him and his family members and the income received by them in accordance with the declaration of a person authorised to perform the functions of the state or local self-government," the NAPC said in its response.

In early May, the Slidstvo.Info agency published an investigation that stated that Anatolii Loif's mother, Hanna, owned expensive real estate in the capital and its suburbs worth over UAH 16 million. She herself lives in Zakarpattia and works as a language teacher at a college in the small town of Berehove.

In particular, the investigation stated that during the full-scale invasion, a house in a cottage community was built on land owned by the SSU member's mother.



In addition, since 2020, Hanna Loif has owned a 155.6 sq m apartment in a premium residential complex in Pechersk. Hryhorii Loif, the official's father, declared this apartment in his declarations. The man used to work at the Zakarpattia Customs. In the document, he states that the apartment cost Hanna Loif only UAH 3.9 million. Instead, journalists found that the market value of this property at the time of purchase was about $370,000, or almost UAH 10.4 million. In other words, the price indicated in the declaration looks like it is 2.5 times less than the market price.