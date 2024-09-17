Occupiers shell Bohodukhiv and Podoly in Kharkiv region, two people are wounded. PHOTOS

On 16 September, Russian troops shelled the city of Bohodukhiv and the village of Podoly in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcement officials report that on 16 September, at around 16:45, the Russian armed forces conducted airstrikes on the city of Bohodukhiv. The premises, equipment of an agricultural enterprise and at least 25 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 50-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with three KAB-250s.

At around 17:00, the invaders shelled the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district: a 63-year-old man was wounded. Private households were damaged.

