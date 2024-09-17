Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired 17 times at localities, three people were wounded. PHOTO

Russian aggressors do not stop shelling Donetsk region. At least 9 localities came under hostile fire yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

In Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, 23 private houses were damaged.

Pokrovskyi district

In Kurakhove, 2 people were wounded, multi-storey buildings, 23 private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Administrative buildings were damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 3 people were wounded, an infrastructure facility and an administrative building were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Three non-residential buildings were damaged in Lyman, and a house was destroyed in Zarichne. A multi-storey building, a private house and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 private houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 14 private houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 17 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 526 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 144 children.

