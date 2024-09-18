"Dzvin" cinema near Bandera monument was set on fire in Lviv. PHOTOS

In the morning of 18 September, the "Dzvin" cinema in Lviv burned to the ground. Preliminary, the cause of the fire is called arson.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that around 06:00 a fire broke out in the "Dzvin" cinema, located near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

The premises burned to the ground. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by arson.

There were no casualties, but neighbouring buildings - businesses and private houses - were damaged. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

Read more: Fire was extinguished in high-rise building in Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations were suspended - State Emergency Service







