Fire was extinguished in high-rise building in Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations were suspended - State Emergency Service

Rescuers managed to put out a fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv, which was fired on September 15 by the Russians.

As informs Censor.NET, this writes the press service of the SES.

"22:00 fire in the 12-storey building eliminated. Emergency rescue operations are temporarily suspended. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, "the report said.

As a remineder, on September 15, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in a high-rise building, there are victims. As of 21:08, one dead person and 42 wounded were reported.

