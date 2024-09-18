Russia strikes Malynivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: 6 people were injured. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled Malynivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, injuring 6 people.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

At 10:30, Russian troops attacked Malynivka in Kramatorsk district. A 59-year-old father and his 36-year-old son were injured as a result of the attack on the farm. A 33-year-old local resident was also injured. He is in a serious condition. The type of munition is under investigation.

Russians also shelled Kostiantynivka, allegedly with cannon artillery. A 34-year-old man travelling in a car was wounded, as well as a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man who were near a shopping centre.

Three apartment buildings, two cars and a power line were damaged in the city.

