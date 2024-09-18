Sybiha arrived in Romania on visit: He discusses assistance to Ukraine with Odobescu. PHOTOS

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, has begun his first foreign tour and arrived in Romania. In Bucharest, he met with his Romanian counterpart, Luminica Odobescu.

He said this on the social network X.

Sybiha said that they discussed energy sustainability, Black Sea security, and military assistance.

"During my first visit to Romania, I met with Odobescu to reaffirm our strategic and good neighbourly relations. We are grateful to Romania for its unwavering support from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression. We thank Bucharest for supporting our accession to the EU and NATO," he stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked the country for the Romanian Patriot system.





"We continue to work together to promote the Peace Formula. We agreed on mutual respect and the best European standards in protecting national minorities in both countries," he added.

Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu noted that she reaffirmed Romania's support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression and the country's readiness to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"Romania remains committed to further developing our bilateral strategic partnership for the benefit of our citizens and to protect the rights of people belonging to minorities in both our countries," she concluded.

