Romania presents Ukraine with Patriot system

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Romanian service of Radio Liberty.

According to the publication, in order to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine, it was necessary to amend the 2017 law, according to which Romania bought 7 Patriots for almost $4 billion.

At the end of August 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defense submitted a bill to the parliament to transfer the Patriot air defense missile system to Ukraine.

This decision was later supported by the Romanian government.

On September 2, the decision was supported by the upper house of the Romanian parliament.

On September 3, the decision was supported by the lower house of the Romanian parliament.

