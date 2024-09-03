1 993 10
Romanian Parliament finally approves transfer of Patriot to Ukraine
Romania's lower house of parliament has approved a bill to transfer the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
After the bill is approved by both houses of parliament, it must be signed by President Klaus Iohannis.
At the end of August 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defence submitted a bill to parliament on the transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.
This decision was subsequently supported by the Romanian government.
On 2 September , the decision was supported by the upper house of the Romanian parliament.
