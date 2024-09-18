Man paid 13 thousand dollars for traveling in trunk to border with Romania - SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Chernivtsi region, border guards detained a smuggler with a client in the trunk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

In the course of implementing operational information, border guards stopped a car at a police post near the border. In addition to the driver, there were two passengers in the car - a boy and a girl. The driver claimed that he was just driving his friends to one of the settlements. However, during the inspection of the car, border guards found another man in the trunk.

As law enforcement officers found out, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region paid the driver $13,000. For this money, he was supposed to be taken to a certain point and to indicate the further route of illegal border crossing from Ukraine to Romania.

Instead, materials on an administrative offence were drawn up against the man. The driver faces criminal liability under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is currently establishing the involvement of other passengers in the car.