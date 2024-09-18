Occupier drop cans with incendiary mixture on Sumy region forests from drones - SE "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO

Russian invaders use drones to drop cans of incendiary mixture on the forests of the Sumy region. When they hit the ground, they shatter, causing a fire.

This was reported by the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that a dangerous tin can with an incendiary mixture was found in the forests of the Sves forestry of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

As the branch's director, Oleh Marukha, explained, the Russians use drones to drop these cans. When they hit the ground, they break, causing fires that quickly escalate into forest fires.

See more: "Dzvin" cinema near Bandera monument was set on fire in Lviv. PHOTOS

"Drones fly over our forests every day. There are up to five fires a day in different parts of the forest, and these cans are one of the reasons. Where the military allows us, we lay mineralised strips to contain the spread of fire, but unfortunately, we don't have access to everywhere," said Marukha.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" also reminded that there is currently a ban on visiting border forests.