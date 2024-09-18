ENG
Invaders shelled educational institution in Kharkiv region with artillery. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 18 September, the occupiers shelled an educational institution in the village of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region. There were no casualties.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the enemy carried out the attack around 15:00.

"At 15:00, the enemy shelled the territory of one of the educational institutions in Kivsharivka. There were no casualties," the RMA said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers are working at the site and recording the crimes of the Russian army.

окупанти обстріляли навчальний заклад на Харківщині

