Another batch of equipment was handed over to SOF units: ATVs, buses, command and staff centres. PHOTOS

The leader of the "European Solidarity" party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, handed over a batch of equipment to several regiments of the Special Operations Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the political party, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the defenders received ATVs for the movement of mobile groups, transportation of ammunition and evacuation of the wounded, buses for logistics, command and staff stations and laundry and shower facilities.

"Representatives of different SOF regiments are here today. This means that we can deliver everything they need without wasting time. Most of the orders have been completed. Tyres - as many as they asked for, they are now receiving the same configuration of tyres," Poroshenko said.

The "ES" leader noted that the laundry and shower complexes, mobile emergency repair workshops, tyre fitting, command and staff vehicles are manufactured independently.

