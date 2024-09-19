Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired at 13 localities, 10 people were wounded. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kurakhove, a shop was damaged in Kurakhivka, and 1 private house was damaged in Ostrivske and Hirnyk.

The Russians dropped two "UMPB D-30SN" guided bombs on Udachne, wounding two civilians and damaging a private house, a car and critical infrastructure.

Myrnohrad withstood five bomb and artillery strikes, and three private houses, a morgue, an enterprise and a garage were damaged.

A private house was damaged in Pokrovsk and an industrial facility in Novoekonomichne. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a hit of KABs.

Kramatorsk district

The Russians shelled Lyman with "Uragan" MLRS, damaging an apartment building, a railway line, and a car.

"In addition, last night the city suffered a new blow - at least 4 apartment buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged," the regional police said in a statement.

Three private houses were damaged in Markove. Russia shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery, injuring three people, damaging three apartment buildings, two civilian cars and the power grid.

The occupiers struck Malynivka with two "FAB-250" bombs with an UMPK module, injuring three residents and destroying a farm.

Russian terrorists launched 4 "UMPB D-30SN" bombs at Druzhkivka, causing damage to the enterprise.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 1 building was destroyed and 4 damaged.

As a result of hostile shelling, one person was wounded in Toretsk and one in Chasiv Yar. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, a multi-storey building, 4 non-residential buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and an industrial building were damaged.

