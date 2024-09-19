Day in Sumy region: occupiers shelled 42 settlements, two people were killed. PHOTO
Russian invaders attacked 42 settlements in the Sumy region with various types of weapons. Over the past day, 140 attacks were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
"The shelling killed two people, wounded two others, damaged nine private houses, three outbuildings, a hospital, and a farm," the statement said.
As a reminder, Russian invaders use drones to drop cans of incendiary mixture on the forests of the Sumy region. When they hit the ground, they break and start fires. The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" said that there are up to five fires a day in different parts of the forest, and such cans are one of the reasons.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password