RF troops fired 59 times in Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded

On September 18, the occupiers fired 59 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded.

The following areas were shelled, in particular:

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy fired mortars (17 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: the Russians attacked with artillery (7 explosions), AGS (20 explosions), mortars (5 explosions), dropped VOG from a UAV (3 explosions), and struck with FPV drones (8 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: shelling with the use of a Shahed UAV was recorded (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: explosive devices were dropped using UAVs (7 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: The enemy dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community and fired with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Bilopillia community: GABs were launched from an airplane (7 explosions) and FPV drone shelling (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: launching of a GAB (1 explosion), dropping of ammunition using a UAV (2 explosions), and using FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded.

Khotyn community: there was a launch of a GAB (1 explosion).

Sumy community: an airplane launched a GAB (2 explosions).

Yunakivka community: the enemy struck with an GAB (1 explosion).

Esman community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (5 explosions).

Svesa community: there were attacks with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: Russians attacked with mortars (6 explosions), UAS (1 explosion) and FPV drone (1 explosion).

