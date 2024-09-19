Ruscists threw explosives on farmer’s car in Chernihiv region border-zone. PHOTO
The Russian Federation dropped explosives from a drone on a farmer's car in the Chernihiv region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
The man was just driving workers to the farm. Ten minutes later, the occupiers dropped explosives on a residential building.
The fire was extinguished on our own.
"Fortunately and surprisingly, no one was injured in either case," Chaus added.
