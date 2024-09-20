Ihor Zakharov, TV cameraman who was considered missing, died in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

A cameraman, Ihor Zakharov, who was reported missing in action, was killed in the war. He used to work for Ukraina and 1+1 TV channels.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to the Institute of Mass Information by Ihor's colleague, correspondent Natalia Maliarchuk.

Ihor Zakharov served in the National Guard at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Armed Forces. A year ago, the soldier disappeared at the front and his fate remained unknown until now. Recently, his remains were found, and the forensic examination confirmed that it was Igor.

"He is a man of smiles. In the five years I worked with him, I never saw him in a depressed state. He had problems, like all people, but he had a very philosophical attitude to life. There were no hopeless situations with him," Maliarchuk said.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Ihor Zakharov became the 88th media professional to die as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

She added that Igor Zakharov is survived by his wife and daughter. They said goodbye to the defender on Thursday, 19 September.