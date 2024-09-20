Russian Federation shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: 5 people were injured. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. Five people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the enemy shelled the town with artillery.

"Five local residents were injured as a result of the shelling - four women aged 60 to 88 and a 57-year-old man. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

The facades of apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, as well as a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

