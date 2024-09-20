Explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia hospital: patient was injured. PHOTO
An explosion occurred in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a patient.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police.
"On 20 September, at 1:20 p.m., the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department received a report of an explosion in a ward of a city hospital. A 41-year-old patient was injured as a result of the incident. He is being provided with medical assistance," the statement said.
According to law enforcement, an object that was among the victim's belongings exploded.
