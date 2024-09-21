Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 640,920 people (+1,440 per day), 8,746 tanks, 18,270 artillery systems, 17,170 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 640,920 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 640920 (+1440) people,

tanks - 8746 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17170 (+38) units,

artillery systems - 18270 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1193 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 949 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 15561 (+92),

cruise missiles - 2593 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 24966 (+68) units,

special equipment - 3125 (+10)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.