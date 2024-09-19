Ukrainian defenders struck positions of occupiers in Pryiutne district of Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade delivered a devastating blow to the positions of the Russian invaders near Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Thanks to the coordinated work of our defenders, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment, and the Russians were unable to gain a foothold in their positions, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password