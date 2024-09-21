ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11000 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
619 0

Russians attacked Beryslav with drones: Two injured, woman in serious condition, premises of humanitarian headquarters and social laundry were damaged. PHOTOS

Since the morning of 21 September, the occupiers have been attacking Beryslav in the Kherson region with drones.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, about 5 explosives were dropped from drones.

The explosion damaged the premises of the humanitarian headquarters and the social laundry.

Атака на Берислав 21 вересня

At the same time, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that two residents of Beryslav were injured in a Russian drone attack.

Thus, a 57-year-old woman was hit at around ten in the morning. She sustained an explosive injury, brain contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her head and neck. She is in a serious condition.

Read it on Censor.NET: A woman died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Stanislav

Атака на Берислав 21 вересня

In addition, a 53-year-old man was injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Атака на Берислав 21 вересня
Атака на Берислав 21 вересня

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Beryslav (93) Khersonska region (2083)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 