During day, invaders shelled Nikopol district 20 times. Private houses, business, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Saturday, 21 September, Russian invaders fired 20 times at Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the occupiers fired artillery and attacked with drones.

Впродовж дня загарбники 20 разів обстріляли Нікопольщину

Chervonohryhorivka, Myrovka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities, as well as Nikopol, came under hostile fire.

As a result of Russian shelling, a utility company, a petrol station, 8 private houses, 3 outbuildings, and the same number of garages were damaged. Cars, power lines, and gas pipelines were also damaged.

Lysak published a photo of the consequences of enemy shelling.

