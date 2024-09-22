During day, occupiers shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, and at night they attacked Dariivka district. PHOTO

Yesterday, 17 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. In Kherson, at around eight in the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit educational institutions, a social laundry, and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, warehouses, and private cars," the statement said.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

At night, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs at one of the settlements of the Dar'yevka community. There were hits on the territory of a previously destroyed school and warehouses.





A fire broke out as a result of the fall of the aerial vehicle. Rescuers quickly extinguished it.

In the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on civilians in Kherson.

"A 51-year-old man was injured. He suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his back," the statement said.

An 86-year-old man was also injured in an attack by a Russian drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

"He was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg. Doctors assess his condition as moderate," Prokudin added.

