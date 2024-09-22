Russian troops massively shelled Tomyna Balka in Kherson region: houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 22 September, Russian troops shelled the village of Tomyna Balka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to the RMA, the enemy carried out 25 attacks, targeting the village itself and its surroundings.

Consequences of an enemy attack

Several residential buildings were heavily damaged by hostile shelling.







