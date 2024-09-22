Russians shell Antonivka district, wound civilian in Beryslavl. PHOTO

Enemy damages humanitarian headquarters in Antonivka Starosta district

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"Today, the enemy attacked Antonivka Starosta district once again. The humanitarian headquarters was damaged again. There were no casualties," the statement said.

In Beryslav, Russians attacked a civilian with a drone, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

"A 79-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with a leg injury and concussion. The victim is currently being provided with all necessary medical care," the statement said.