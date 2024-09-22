Russians shell Sloviansk again, three people wounded. PHOTO
The Russian invaders have launched a hostile attack on Sloviansk. The hits were recorded in two neighbourhoods.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Slavic CMA Vadym Liakh.
"There were hits in Cherevkivka and Slovkurort neighbourhoods. Several houses were destroyed in Cherevkivka. Many are damaged. Unfortunately, there are also wounded. Currently, there are three wounded. All were taken to hospital," the statement said.
