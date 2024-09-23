Satellite images of arsenal in Tver region of Russia: almost 60 warehouse buildings, railway depot and trains with ammunition were destroyed. PHOTOS

Photos were posted online showing the locations of the second large Russian military depot in the Tver region, which was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant photos were published by an American OSINT researcher with the nickname "MT_Anderson" on Twitter account(X).

This refers to the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence (GRAU) in the village of Oktyabrsky, which was attacked by drones on the night of 21 September.

This depot is also located near the city of Toropets, where the 107th GRU arsenal took off on 18 September.

According to the OSINT researcher, "significant damage to the northern part of the depot was recorded at the Oktyabrske depot.

Satellite imagery shows that more than 58 warehouse buildings, several open areas with ammunition were destroyed, the railway was damaged and trains with ammunition were destroyed.

