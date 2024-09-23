In US, Zelenskyy visited plant that produces 155mm shells for Ukraine: Company will cooperate with Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania. The plant will produce 155mm artillery ammunition for the Defence Forces.

During his visit, Zelenskyy thanked the employees of this enterprise.

"A factory that produces artillery shells. 155 calibre. Now it is for our warriors who defend not only our state, not only Ukraine. The plant will increase production," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed to expand cooperation between Pennsylvania and Zaporizhzhia.

According to the President, it is at such enterprises that "it feels like the democratic world can really win".

It is thanks to people like these in Ukraine, in America, in all partner countries who are working to ensure that lives are protected," he stressed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States

On 22 September, the President of Ukraine began his visit to the United States, where he will present a plan for victory. According to him, it is this autumn that will decide what happens next in this war.

After visiting the plant, the President will travel to New York and then to Washington.