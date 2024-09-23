Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: occupiers attack farm. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 22 September, Russians did not stop shelling Sumy region: 186 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"As a result of the occupiers' shelling, 14 garages, 2 cars, 3 private households, the administrative building of the farm, the warehouse of the agricultural enterprise and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

In addition, corn crops and dry vegetation caught fire.

As a reminder, due to the security situation in Sumy, children from the regional specialised orphanage are being evacuated. 20 children are currently staying in the institution, including children under one year old and three children who need constant medical care. They are to be transported to other regions of the country.

As of 22 September, almost a third of the population, including almost 70% of children, had already been evacuated from the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy region.

