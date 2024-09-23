ENG
Day in Chernihiv region: Russian Federation strikes at agricultural enterprise. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled a number of settlements on the border of Chernihiv region yesterday.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

For example, two civilians were wounded in Semenivka community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district as a result of Russian strikes. These are men aged 60 and 55, they were hospitalised.

Also, in Horodnianska community of Chernihiv district, Russian shelling damaged the buildings of an agricultural enterprise and two residential houses.

