Russia fired on Shakhove in Donetsk region: 7 people wounded, including 2 children. PHOTOS
Russian invaders shelled Shakhove in the Donetsk region, wounding 7 people, including 2 children.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
"Two of the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical assistance on the spot.
The strike damaged 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and a social institution," the statement said.
