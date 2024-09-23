In Omsk, two schoolchildren burned down a helicopter at a local airbase. They were promised $20,000 for the arson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

According to Baza, the students sneaked into the air base in the evening of September 21. The boys threw a Molotov cocktail at the Mi-8 helicopter and fled the scene.

However, the teenagers were detained shortly afterward.

The saboteurs were 16-year-old Roma and Anton. The boys said that they received the task to burn the helicopter via a telegram, and they were promised $20,000 for their work, though they never received the promised money.





On the night of 11 September, two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 burned down a helicopter in the Russian city of Noyabrsk (Tomsk region).