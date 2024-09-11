ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13606 visitors online
News Photo
15 937 64

Schoolchildren burned helicopter in Noyabrsk, Russia: They were promised 5 million rubles for it. PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Noyabrsk (Tomsk region), two schoolchildren burned a helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

For this, they were promised 5 million rubles.

On the night of 11 September, two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 sneaked onto the helipad at the Noyabrsk airport, doused an Mi-8 helicopter with flammable liquid and set it on fire.

Read more: China helps Russian military machine in exchange for secret technologies - US State Department

The schoolchildren set fire to the helicopter with cigarettes, causing the mixture to catch fire and severely burning the boys' faces. Running away from the airport, they had to call an ambulance.

The helicopter burned down almost completely - only the tail remained. During a conversation with law enforcement officers, the schoolchildren said that they had been promised 5 million rubles for their "work". They also admitted that a few days ago they had set fire to a mobile phone tower. For this, they received 30,000 rubles.

It is noted that the father of one of the boys is currently fighting against Ukraine.

Read more: Severance of diplomatic relations is one of options to respond to Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia - MFA

У російському Ноябрську школярі підпалили вертоліт
У російському Ноябрську школярі підпалили вертоліт
У російському Ноябрську школярі підпалили вертоліт

Author: 

children (925) arson (158) Russia (11730) helicopter_ (274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 