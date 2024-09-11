In the Russian city of Noyabrsk (Tomsk region), two schoolchildren burned a helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

For this, they were promised 5 million rubles.

On the night of 11 September, two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 sneaked onto the helipad at the Noyabrsk airport, doused an Mi-8 helicopter with flammable liquid and set it on fire.

Read more: China helps Russian military machine in exchange for secret technologies - US State Department

The schoolchildren set fire to the helicopter with cigarettes, causing the mixture to catch fire and severely burning the boys' faces. Running away from the airport, they had to call an ambulance.

The helicopter burned down almost completely - only the tail remained. During a conversation with law enforcement officers, the schoolchildren said that they had been promised 5 million rubles for their "work". They also admitted that a few days ago they had set fire to a mobile phone tower. For this, they received 30,000 rubles.

It is noted that the father of one of the boys is currently fighting against Ukraine.

Read more: Severance of diplomatic relations is one of options to respond to Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia - MFA





