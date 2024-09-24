Russians used Chinese ZFB-05 armoured vehicles for first time in war in Ukraine - Bild. PHOTO

The Russian military used armoured vehicles from China for the first time in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Bild writes about it.

Russian social media published a photo of the Russian military with a Chinese armoured vehicle ZFB-05.

Bild analyst Julian Röpke confirmed the authenticity of the images and said that this is the first evidence of the use of Chinese military equipment in Ukraine

"The Russian invasion army used Chinese armoured vehicles of the ZFB-05 type for the first time in Ukraine. China denies that it supplied this vehicle. However, there are many African intermediaries that Russia could have used," he said.

