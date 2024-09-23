Burnt remains of two occupiers in hit Chinese golf cart "Desertcross". VIDEO 18+
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed two occupiers who were driving a Chinese golf cart "Desertcross-1000-3".
According to Censor.NET, the bodies of his accomplices were filmed by a still living occupier.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
