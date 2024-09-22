Soldiers of 63rd SMB stopped enemy’s assault with help of UAV: Electronic warfare and armor did not help occupiers. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade successfully repelled the assault of the Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, Russian soldiers thoroughly prepared for the mechanised assault by sending tanks and armoured vehicles to our positions, covered from head to toe with electronic warfare devices and shed-type armour. However, the drones of the 63rd Brigade's unmanned systems battalion coped with this onslaught perfectly.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password