Soldiers of 63rd SMB stopped enemy’s assault with help of UAV: Electronic warfare and armor did not help occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade successfully repelled the assault of the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, Russian soldiers thoroughly prepared for the mechanised assault by sending tanks and armoured vehicles to our positions, covered from head to toe with electronic warfare devices and shed-type armour. However, the drones of the 63rd Brigade's unmanned systems battalion coped with this onslaught perfectly.

