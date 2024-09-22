Utilities fail to restore infrastructure on left bank of Kupiansk

In the Zaoskillia district of Kupiansk, utility companies are unable to restore civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, on the TV channel "We-Ukraine".

He stressed that because of the hostilities, power engineers, gas workers, and utility workers cannot get to the Zaoskillia area to repair damaged communications.

"Currently, residents of Kupiansk are reluctant to evacuate the city despite the critical situation," - Besedin added.

As a reminder, in the morning of 19 September, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped on Kupiansk, and at least 13 private houses were damaged. Six people were injured to varying degrees. The youngest man is 50 years old, the oldest wounded woman is 85 years old.