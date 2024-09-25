ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: 1 person was killed, private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of Sumy region once again. A total of 247 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.

This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the occupants' shelling, 1 civilian was killed and 1 was wounded.

In addition, 9 private households, a hangar of an agricultural company, a heating pipeline, a sawmill, a workshop building of an enterprise, a farm, and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.

Police investigative teams were working at the scene.

Russians fired 90 times at Sumy region during day: 1 person killed

Наслідки обстрілів Сумської області 24 вересня
shoot out (13183) Sumska region (1134)
