RF strikes at fire station in Kostiantynivka: Rescuer was wounded, his condition is critical but stable. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue unit in Kosiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the strike, a senior firefighter-rescuer who was on daily duty was injured," the statement said.

He was taken to hospital, the man suffered multiple wounds to his neck and face, a fractured jaw, and contusion. His condition is stable and serious.

The rescuers' private vehicles were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the minibus fire.

As a reminder, on 24 September, Russian invaders shelled a fire station in Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

