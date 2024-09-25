Financing Russian agents in Ukraine: Network of underground brokers of sanctioned Webmoney exposed. PHOTOS

Law enforcers liquidated a network of underground online services that operated through the Russian payment system Webmoney, which is banned in Ukraine.

According to available data, part of the transfers through this platform was intended to finance Russian agents in our country.

12 "brokers" detained

As a result of complex measures in 10 regions of Ukraine, 12 businessmen suspected of illegal activities were exposed.

According to the case, the participants in the scheme illegally accepted electronic funds from clients, in particular from the Russian Federation, and then converted them into the required currency and transferred them to bank details or in cash.

In this way, since the beginning of the full-scale war, dealers have moved tens of millions in hryvnia equivalent through their exchangers.

The offenders received a percentage of each transaction. To find potential clients, they used specialised websites where they placed advertisements.

Investigators conducted 14 searches in 10 regions of Ukraine

During the searches in Ternopil, Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia regions, the SSU seized computer equipment, mobile phones and bank cards with evidence of the crimes.

Currently, all 12 defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 200 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal actions with transfer documents, payment cards, and other means of access to bank accounts, electronic money, and equipment for their production).

The issue of additional qualification of the offenders' actions under Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime) is being resolved.







