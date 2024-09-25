Two people were killed and 19 wounded, including 3 children, as result of Russian attack on Kramatorsk. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 25 September, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to preliminary data, as of 17:00, at least one person was killed and 15 wounded in the attack on Kramatorsk.

It is noted that the Russians hit the city centre. Two high-rise buildings, shops, and cars were damaged.

The authorities and all responsible services are on site.

In turn, the National Police reported that a rescue operation was underway. An investigative team, explosives experts, paramedics and all responsible services are working at the site. People are being helped.

















Updated information

As of 5:30 p.m., Filashkin later reported that 2 people were killed in Kramatorsk.

The Russians dropped GABs on the city. The strikes killed two people and wounded at least 12. Three children are among the wounded.

At 6:30 p.m. it was reported that 19 people were wounded.

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck Kramatorsk with two guided aerial bombs.

"I personally spoke with law enforcement and rescuers. I instructed the city military administration and relevant services to provide people with all the necessary assistance. I am keeping the process of helping the victims and eliminating the consequences of the shelling under my personal control," said the head of the RMA.

He also noted that the search and rescue operation is ongoing, as there may be people under the rubble.