Russia installs Starlink on Shahed for first time - Defense Express. PHOTO

The Shahed-136, which was equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications, was shot down by Ukrainian air defence units on the night of 25 September.

The images obtained by the media show a satellite antenna with serial numbers on it. They should help investigate the supply chains of the Starlink terminal.

Experts note that the enemy had previously experimented with 4G modems with Ukrainian SIM cards, so it was only a matter of time before Starlink was used.

"And it's about the means of receiving feedback from the drone and the ability to transmit information from it and change the flight mission at any distance. That is, turning Shahed into an intelligence tool," the article says.

The publication notes that the enemy may need such a connection to transmit, for example, information about the positions of Ukrainian air defence. Or, if the drone is equipped with cameras, images. In this case, in a mode that is unlikely to be recorded.

In addition, thanks to Starlink and a camera, the Shahed can be used for additional reconnaissance and engagement of even maneuverable targets.

"The choice of the Shahed platform for such purposes may be due to its range capabilities of about 2,000 km and a fairly large free volume in the middle of the fuselage.

It may also be related to the 'creativity' in Alabuga, where these drones are assembled," experts believe.

What is known about the use of Starlink terminals by the Russian occupiers?

Earlier, the Ukrainian military and the media reported that the occupiers had started using the terminals of the Starlink satellite Internet system, which previously provided communication services only to the Armed Forces under a contract with the Pentagon.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also reported the use of Starlink by the enemy. According to radio intercepts, Starlink was installed, in particular, in units of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation forces operating in Donetsk region to establish Internet access.

At the same time, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, an American billionaire, said that his company does not sell Starlink terminals to Russia "either directly or indirectly". In response, Ukrainian intelligence officials noted that it is primarily about unofficial supply channels.

In March 2024, US House Democrats launched an investigation into SpaceX to see if the company had taken adequate measures to prevent Russia from establishing the Starlink internet service in its war against Ukraine.