Russia fires at Ivashky in Kharkiv region with tanks: Man is wounded, house is destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region with tanks.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

In total, the occupants made 11 attacks. As a result of the shelling, a 46-year-old man was wounded, he is currently in serious condition.

"A one-storey apartment building, garages, outbuildings, and a motorbike were destroyed. Gas and power lines were damaged," the regional administration said.

See more: Occupiers killed man in Sumy region over past day, 171 attacks were recorded in total. PHOTOS





