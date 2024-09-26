Consequences of RF attack on Kramatorsk on September 25: 2 dead, 19 wounded, including 4 children, 39 high-rise buildings and 3 educational institutions are damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September, two people were killed and 19 were injured, including four children aged 4 to 15.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"2 killed and 19 wounded - these are the final results of yesterday's strike on Kramatorsk.

A 50-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman were killed. Among the wounded are 4 children aged 4 to 15," the statement said.

In addition, 39 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, 10 retail outlets and 16 cars were damaged.

"Do not turn yourself into a target for the Russians! Evacuate in time!" - urged the head of the JFO.

Yesterday, on 25 September, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. It was reported that the Russians had dropped GABs on the city.