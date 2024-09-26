ENG
In Kyiv region, many packages of medicines were found in waste ground. Police are working at scene. PHOTOS

A large number of pharmaceuticals left in the open air were found in a waste ground in Boryspil, Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers are currently conducting priority investigative actions.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

On Thursday, 26 September, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post about a large number of pharmaceuticals left by unknown persons in the open air on a waste ground.

Currently, law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department are conducting priority investigative actions. In particular, the police are inspecting the medicines in question and establishing their origin.

The incident is being documented, after which a legal qualification will be provided.

